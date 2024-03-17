A Staffordshire brewery says it is in advanced talks to take over a Lichfield city centre pub.

Titanic Brewery – which operates the bod cafe bar in Streethay – hopes to take on The Pig on Tamworth Street, with a spokesperson saying they were in “advanced talks”.

The company was launched almost four decades ago and has gone on to open more than 16 pubs and cafe bars.

A spokesperson for bod Lichfield said:

“Titanic Brewery are in advanced talks to take over The Pig public house on Tamworth Street. “We’re really excited to bring a proper, traditional Titanic pub to Lichfield alongside our bod cafe bar.” Titanic Brewery spokesperson

But the move could see the name of the pub change.

“We think The Pig is a wonderful building in the heart of Lichfield and are excited be involved in the next chapter of this pub’s story – but a new chapter requires a new name! “Titanic pubs exist to serve the local community, and so we’d like to ask for suggestions as to what people would like the new pub to be called.” Titanic Brewery spokesperson

People can make a suggestion by emailing [email protected] or commenting on the bod Lichfield Facebook page.