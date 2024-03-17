Four councillors will take charge of efforts to boost the economy in Staffordshire following the decision to scrap a business-led partnership.

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has been responsible for driving economic growth and job creation across both areas since being formed in 2011.

But the body, which brought together businesses and local authorities, will be closed at the end of March as part of a national shake-up, with its functions transferred to Stoke-on-Trent City Council and Staffordshire County Council.

A new “joint enterprise delivery committee” will now be formed, made up of two councillors from each authority, to make decisions on these responsibilities.

Cabinet members at the county council will be asked to endorse the formation of the joint committee when they meet next week.

They will also be asked to approve the allocation of more than £1million of LEP reserves to three programmes – the growth hub, the careers hub and the new Local Visitor Economy Partnership – which will be run by the councils.

The county council’s representatives on the joint committee are set to be council leader Alan White and deputy leader Philip White.

“Ensuring our businesses are at the heart of the conversation when local authorities make decisions that affect them is a priority to the county council and together with colleagues at Stoke-on-Trent City Council we will ensure that we build on the foundations put in place by the LEP. “Through our new joint committee we will also be a strong voice for businesses across our area, with a focus on securing funding for infrastructure development and future economic growth, both from government and private investors.” Cllr Philip White

According to the LEP, the growth hub has helped more than 25,000 business across the county and city through support including tailored business advice and providing routes to funding.

But the cabinet report says that the service’s funding is an “issue” due to it relying on one-year settlements from the government, meaning its future is only ever secured for a 12 month period.

Cabinet members will therefore be asked to allocate £298,250 of LEP funds to a contingency, which will allow the hub to run for at least one more year if government funding is not provided.

A £425,934 contingency will also be created for the careers hub, for similar reasons, while £324,130 of LEP funds will be spent on the establishment and work programme of the Local Visitor Economy Partnership, which will be responsible for boosting the local tourism and hospitality sector.

This money will fund a business convention bureau officer and a business developer officer for two years, along with one-off activity budgets.

According to the cabinet report, the business convention bureau officer will “work to attract, plan, and coordinate conventions, conferences, and meetings within the area”, while the business development officer will “stimulate economic growth by attracting visitors, creating new tourism products and services and improving the overall tourism experience”.

LEPs were set up under David Cameron’s government in 2011, following the abolition of regional development agencies, and were specifically designed to be business-led partnerships.

Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire LEP’s executive board has included representatives from local businesses as well as local councils.