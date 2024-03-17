An MP has highlighted the importance of local waterways at a talk in Lichfield.

The annual Northern Canals Association meeting was hosted by the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust at Boley Park Community Hall.

Sir Michael Fabricant spoke to attendees from as far afield as Leeds and Manchester about the role of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Waterways

“I reminded the audience that there are over 5,000 miles of navigable waterways in Britain which is the envy of the world – indeed, there are more canals in Birmingham than there are in Venice!. “Of the 2,000 miles of waterways cared for by the Canal and River Trust, over nine million people make use of them each and ever fortnight, whether it be as boaters or walking along tow paths. “Questions afterwards were wide ranging, including on HS2 and the land they have taken and not returned which is affecting canal restoration, the future funding of the Canal and River Trust, and on planning matters. “I shall be raising these with Michael Gove and others, and I have actioned Parliamentary Questions to him on the need for consistent planning guidance being given to local authorities which can be inconsistent with regard to canal restoration up and down the country.” Sir Michael Fabricant