A project to allow for a more flexible use of the space within St Giles Church in Whittington is progressing.

Planning permission has been granted and contractors appointed, with work due to start in June to create an open space at the back of the church to install a disabled toilet, a baby changing facility and a refreshment point.

The project will enable the building to be used for small group activities, meetings, concerts and larger events.

A series of fundraising events to support the works are currently being planned.