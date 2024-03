Girls are being invited to develop their football skills at a school holiday camp.

Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix will host the event at Coppy Nook Playing Fields from 25th to 27th March.

Led by former Aston Villa player Stephen Cooke, the coaching camp runs from 10am to 2pm and is suitable for youngsters aged between five and 14.

The sessions cost £15 a day or £40 for all days.

For more details and to book call 07305 569421.