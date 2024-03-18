A rock covers band playing hits from the likes of The Doors and Lenny Kravitz will perform in Lichfield this week.
Broken Promise will be at The Feathers on Beacon Street on Friday (22nd March).
Admission is free with the band on stage from 9pm.
