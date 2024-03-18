Businesses have been urged to support a fun run in Shenstone later this year.

The event will take place on 29th September and help to raise money for a new play area.

Eddie Hughes, who currently sits as Walsall North MP but will stand as the Conservative candidate in the Tamworth constituency at the next General Election, met with members of the Shenstone Playing Fields Committee who are organising the event.

He said:

“The Shenstone Fun Run is all about the community coming together, oﬀering a platform for local businesses and individuals to raise money for a good cause. “The team are hard at work to get things ready. Helping as a marshal, sponsor, or supplier of essentials like cups and water can truly make a diﬀerence.” Eddie Hughes MP

People aged over 15 can sign up to take on the 10km run, with entry costing £29. To book a spot in the event visit www.avtiming.com/shenstone.

As well as trophies, medals and goody bags for participants, the event will also feature entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

For more details on the event, visit www.facebook.com/ShenstoneFunRun.