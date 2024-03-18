Drivers are being warned of delays when a major roadworks scheme starts in Lichfield next week.

The £345,000 project on the A5127 Trent Valley Road is being carried out by Staffordshire County Council and will begin on Monday (25th March).

It will feature the reconstruction and resurfacing of the carriageway from St Michael’s Court to 51 Trent Valley Road and at either side of the Wissage Road junction.

Crews will also be installing a new crossing, along with repairs to kerbing, ironwork and footpaths. It is expected to take three weeks to complete.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council said:

“We know that good roads are essential for people and for our local economy, which is why we are investing more than £30million in highways over the next two years. “The Trent Valley Road is one of the main roads in and out of the city and the impact of high volumes of traffic over the years, means it is now in need of reconstruction. “Once complete, I’m sure drivers will notice a real difference in their journeys. “Temporary traffic lights will be in place during the works and crews will be doing their best to keep disruption to a minimum, which will include nighttime working. “I would like to thank people in advance for their patience while this vital work takes place.” Cllr David Williams

From 25th to 28th March road closures will be in place between 9.30am and 3pm, while the route will also shut overnight from 7.30pm and 6am between 2nd and 5th April, and 8th and 12th April.

A signed diversion route will be in operation. For more details click here.