Final preparations are underway ahead of the 2024 Lichfield Literature Festival.

Running from 21st to 24th March, the event is organised by the Lichfield Festival and will celebrate the work of writers from a range of fields.

Among the authors scheduled to take part are former BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones, Sunday Times best-selling author Alison Weir, political writer Ian Dunt and the director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson.

This year will also see writer and historian Tracy Borman take up her role as a patron of the festival.

She said:

“It is such an honour to be invited to become a festival patron and means a great deal to me, given how close the festival – and the city – are to my heart. “Lichfield Festival is already such a huge success, and I will look forward both to taking part in future events and shouting about them from the rooftops.” Tracy Borman

The line-up for the event will also feature historical works by Jessie Childs and Peter Moore, while Sarah Sands and Rosamund Young will discuss their books on the natural world.

The festival also welcomes Bob Cryer, son of comedy legend Barry Cryer, who reveals the story of the man behind the jokes.

The Post Office scandal will be brought into focus by journalist Nick Wallis who was at the heart of the investigations into the truth around the Horizon system.

Full details on the line-up can be seen at www.lichfieldfestival.org.