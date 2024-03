A quiz night in Burntwood is raising money for a local organisation.

The Burntwood Town Council’s chair event will be held at The Grangemoor WMC at 7pm on 27th April.

It will raise money for the Burntwood Be A Friend group.

Tickets are £10 per person, which includes a buffet. Teams can be made up of a maximum of six people.

For more details call 01543 677166 or email [email protected].