Burntwood 1sts moved up a place in the league table this weekend – despite not taking to the field after Harborne awarded them an away walkover.

With results elsewhere going in their favour, Josh Canning’s side now sit fourth in the table.

The spotlight instead fell on the 2nds who welcomed top of the table Burton 3rds to the CCE Sportsway – and they didn’t disappoint as they won by the narrowest of margins 22-21.

The visitors had lost only one of 19 games going into this fixture and they looked set for another win as they took an early lead and went on to have the better of a first half that finished 21-12.

Daryll Organ scored Burntwood’s first try but was then red carded before the break for an illegal tackle.

Despite this setback, the young home outfit battled their way into the contest and Louis Hanson forced his way over the line for a try converted by Jack Robinson-Parr.

The hosts went on to dominate the second period and their pressure was eventually rewarded with a penalty try to leave them trailing by a point.

It was then Burton’s turn to have a player red carded quickly followed by a yellow, all for high tackles.

Three times Burntwood kicked at goal as the clock wound down, but all three slid wide of the target. However, with the last kick of the match, Robinson-Parr put previous misses out of his mind and converted a penalty award for his side’s best win of the season.

Max Liggins and Scott Olsson were the pick of a spirited team performance by the 2nds.

It was a momentous day for the whole squad but for Craig Seedhouse in particular. He was playing his final game as captain, having skippered the side for the last couple of seasons during which time he led them to the Staffordshire Reserve League Division 2 title last year, before establishing a mid-table position this season, the first in the Midlands Leagues.

Elsewhere, the Colts went out of the county cup at the semi-final stage. They travelled to face a talented Stoke side who ran out winners by 59-7.

The scoreline was tough on the Burntwood lads who spent virtually all the first period in their own half to stay in contention at the break, but their exertions told as Stoke pulled away against a tiring defence in strength-sapping conditions.