Visitors to a museum in Whittington will be transported back in time during a series of discovery days during the Easter school holidays.

A team of volunteers will be on hand to give guided tours of the permanent World War Two outdoor display area, while trench tours will be running throughout the day.

There will also be an Easter trail, crafts and the chance to sit inside military vehicles.

The events take place on 26th and 28th March, and 4th April.

For more details visit the Staffordshire Regiment Museum website.