A taxi operator’s licence has been revoked following an investigation by Lichfield District Council.

It comes after a local care home booked a vehicle to take a vulnerable resident and their carer to a supermarket in January.

But a meeting of the council’s regulatory and licensing sub-committee heard that the operator – who was already under investigation – had given the job to an unlicensed driver who was using an uninsured vehicle.

The sub-committee of three elected councillors found that the operator was not a fit and proper person to hold the licence and had put profit before public safety.

The individual also held his own combined hackney carriage and private hire vehicle drivers’ licence, which the sub-committee also revoked. His details will now be added to a national register to prevent him from being granted a taxi licence elsewhere.

Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“This disgraceful conduct falls well below what we expect from the taxi drivers and operators that we licence. “Unfortunately, we are unable to name the operator as he – and the driver caught on the day – are subject to a separate criminal investigation by our licensing officers. “Protecting the public is our first consideration and I hope this sends a strong warning to any other operator or driver who is considering cutting corners.” Cllr Alex Farrell