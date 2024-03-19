Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a car was stolen from outside a shop in Lichfield.

The red Ford Fiesta was taken from the B&M car park on Eastern Avenue at around 4.30pm yesterday (18th March).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A male was seen crouching near the car which was parked in the disabled bay. “A black van then appears and obscures the CCTV view of the car, which then disappears.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 632 of 18th March.