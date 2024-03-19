Pupils at an Alrewas school will be able to welcome birds to their grounds thanks to a donation from a housebuilder.

David Wilson Homes handed over bird boxes to All Saints CE Primary School.

They are equipped with small cameras for the students to see the life cycle of the birds using the boxes.



Eleanor Wilson, headteacher at All Saints CE Primary School, said:

“Our children are fascinated by nature and we’re lucky enough to live in a village with a real diversity of wildlife. “We are excited to install the bird boxes and cameras, and hope some birds make it their home soon.” Eleanor Wilson

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said:

“All Saints CE Primary School is working hard to support both its own and local ecology and wildlife, and we are happy to provide a donation to help them to continue their learning outdoors while benefitting local wildlife.” Steve Barton