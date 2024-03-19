People can celebrate the forthcoming Bank Holiday weekend with outdoor classic cinema screenings.

Hammerwich Cricket Club are showing hit musical Grease on 30th March and The Greatest Showman on 31st March.

Both movies will be shown on a large outdoor cinema screen, with seating and tables enclosed in a marquee covered decking area.

A spokesperson said:

“The event marks the launch of the newly refurbished and restructured club and events programme.”

Although entry is free, a £10 deposit is needed, with the price then converted into a voucher to use on food and drinks.

To book tickets visit www.strawberryevents.co.uk.