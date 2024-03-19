Lichfield City will be hoping to make it four league wins from four games as they head to Wolverhampton Casuals.

With one game still in hand over Midland Football League Premier Division leaders Congleton Town and only three points behind, Ivor Green’s men could top the table with a win if the Bears lose out to Uttoxeter Town in their midweek test.

However, Lichfield must first secure three points on the road against a struggling Wolverhampton side tonight (19th March).

The hosts have only won one of their last 11 league outings, but still remain 18 points clear of last-placed Bewdley.

Meanwhile City have only lost a single league contest since the turn of the year – that being a 2-0 loss away at Congleton.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.