Lichfield kept their title ambitions alive with an eight try victory against Paviors.

The Myrtle Greens showed their ruthless streak as they produced a fine performance with the back row of Freddie Wilson, Ditch Burton and Cal Turner proving to be an irritation to the visitors offensively and defensively.

Lichfield’s version of a blitz defence worked well on four minutes, so much so that Kai Lucas-Dumolo intercepted a pass on his 22 and ran off unopposed to the posts 75 metres away.

Five minutes later a blind side break on halfway ended with Burton strolling over.

The backs then produced a fine piece of play from first phase to release Paul Maxwell-Keys for try number three.

Lucas-Dumolo added two of his four conversions to leave the home side 19-0 up.

Strangely, Paviors had had more possession to this point and this was confirmed when they produced a cleverly worked try for hooker Owen Taylor in the corner.

Encouraged, the visitors produced a much better defensive effort until the 35th minute, at which stage they ran out of numbers and Burton picked a perfect line to score by the posts for his 14th of the season.

The half ended with Jones scoring for Paviors from scrappy line out possession to make it 26-12.

Lichfield responded almost immediately after the break with Lucas-Dumolo scampering clear of the cover.

The visitors hit back, however, and suddenly found themselves playing against 13 men following two quick yellow cards – and they eventually made this numerical mismatch count with Jones getting his second.

Quickly recycled possession from the Lichfield forwards then produced an opportunity for Dylan Whittington to comfortably beat the last man, with Adam Spinner converting.

David Mott added the seventh and Tom Day finished off the scoring in the clubhouse corner after Harry Kerr exploited a clear overlap to earn some reward for the visitors after a tough examination of their credentials by an energetic Lichfield side.

Elsewhere this weekend, the weather once again thwarted the under 13s as their county cup final – which had been moved to Burton from Tamworth – was called off due to overnight rainfall.

Both the women’s senior sides won at home 17-12 against Old Albanians to ensure the 1sts win their league, while the 2nds beat Tamworth 55-0 to put themselves in a strong position to equal this achievement as they go into a final game over title rivals Rugby.