People are being invited to join commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Royal British Legion will host a range of activities to commemorate the Normandy campaign which proved to be a major turning point in the Second World War and led to the liberation of Europe.

A service will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas at 2pm on 6th June with visitors able to watch the service in the grounds.

Veterans and their families will also be invited to join the commemorations at a special event on the day.

Among those who will be attending the service is 98-year-old Tom Hill from Birmingham.

The former Royal Marine crewed a landing craft on 6th June 1944 and remembers the day vividly.

“The sights we saw on D-Day were terrible, just awful – we saw ships being sunk and injured troops in the water, but we had to keep going. “Shells were going over our heads, troops were being shot and we were in the crossfire.



“I will be very proud to be able to remember our fallen comrades of the Normandy campaign especially in the beautiful and poignant setting of the National Memorial Arboretum on such a huge anniversary.” Tom Hill

The Royal British Legion will also open the Legacies of D-Day exhibition on 6th June to honour the service and sacrifice of those who served.

The Royal British Legion’s director of remembrance, Philippa Rawlinson, said:

“The legacy left by the Second World War generation lives on in the freedom and democracy we have today. “It is vital we continue to honour their service and sacrifice, so with 80 days to go until the 80th anniversary of D-Day we are urging people to register for our event and commemorate within their own communities. “We want to remember the diversity of the contribution across the Allies and the Commonwealth, who served together in the Allied Forces and made the liberation of Europe possible. “It’s also an opportunity to remind our Second War World generation of veterans that the Royal British Legion’s support extends beyond commemorative periods. Some of them may have not needed to call on us for help before, but we will always be here to offer ongoing support, whenever it’s needed.” Philippa Rawlinson

Veterans and their families can register to attend here.