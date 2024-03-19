The unique sounds of The Blackheart Orchestra will return to Lichfield next month.

Award-winning multi-instrumentalists Chrissy Mostyn and Rick Pilkington will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th April.

The duo play up to 13 instruments in their live show as they create contemporary rock music with their own two-person orchestra.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Blackheart Orchestra’s unique soundscape proved very popular on their previous visit to The Hub so we’re really delighted to be welcoming them back for what promises to be another great evening.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.