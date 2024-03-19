Students are being encouraged to apply for paid placements with the construction company building HS2 in the Midlands.

Those on a summer break from university will be able to apply for the eight-week undergraduate scheme.

Now in its third year, the placements will cover sites across the region and are in areas such as civil engineering, quantity surveying, design engineering, environment and sustainable delivery, IT and finance.

Julie Venn-Morton, HS2’s senior legacy manager for the Midlands region, said:

“Over the last two years, six students who had previously completed summer placements have gone on to secure full-time employment, which really goes to show what a great opportunity this is.” Julie Venn-Morton

Expressions of interest for the programme are open now, and prospective candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure one of 30 places.

For more information visit the HS2 jobs website and search summer placement.