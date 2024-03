A van containing a number of tools has been stolen in Lichfield.

The white Ford Transit was taken with the keys from a driveway on Walsall Road at around 6.30pm last night (18th March).

The van was carrying a Makita chopsaw, five Makita drills, a Makita plunge saw, 15 Makita batteries, two chargers and some timber

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 672 of 18th March.