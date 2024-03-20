Burntwood residents can bag a cut-price coffee or hot drink this week.

The One Stop on High Street in Chasetown will be participating in a national scheme run by the convenience store chain tomorrow (21st March).

On the day, people will be able to grab a £1 drink from the Costa Express machine.

One Stop’s head of customer, marketing and business support Nigel Prendergast, said:

“With the cost-of-living crisis still very much present, we’re proud to be able to offer our customers a treat from a premium and well-known brand at a fantastic price.” Nigel Prendergast

The offer will be available while stocks last. For more details click here.