A councillor has welcomed action on the lack of social housing across Lichfield and Burntwood.

A motion on the lack of “genuinely affordable” properties was given unanimous backing at a meeting of Lichfield District Council earlier this week.

A cabinet decision now shows that the leader of the local authority, Cllr Doug Pullen, has asked the council-owned Lichfield West Midlands Traded Service to develop a proposal for a new service dealing with issues around temporary accommodation and social housing.

It also says that a proposal will be developed this year on how best to tackle the shortage of such homes.

Cllr Russ Bragger, who put forward the motion, said:

“I welcome the rapid moves to implement the recent council motion I proposed on social housing. “Lichfield District needs urgent action as the cost of private rental excludes many people including families. “I trust that the first properties can be bought soon and the management services can effectively maintain them. The Labour group will be following this closely.” Cllr Russ Bragger