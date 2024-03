Lichfield City will be hosting back-to-back Easter footballing coaching camps for youngsters.

The sessions will take place at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium from 25th to 28th March and from 2nd to 5th April.

Each day runs from 8.30am to 3.30pm and will cost £15 a day or £40 for a full week.

For more details and to register visit www.lichfieldcityfc.com.