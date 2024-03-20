A Marvel-ous collection of 1,600 vintage comics will be sold at auction next week.

Mainly dating back to the 1960s, the publications were uncovered at a house clearance by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The collection is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000 when they go under the hammer on Monday (25th March).

Iconic characters featured in the comics include Spider-Man, Daredevil, Captain America, The Avengers, The Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four, the Sub-Mariner, X-Men, Iron Man, the Silver Surfer, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider and Werewolf.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“This discovery has thrilled our comics department who say it’s the one of the best collections of vintage comics we’ve seen in years. “They came to light at a house clearance in Sutton Coldfield where they were found up in the loft. “All the boxes came on down and there turned out to be 1,600 of them. “It was then up to the team to go through them all and check every single one – not just the condition but for first appearances of characters and other aspects which can hugely affect the value. “Every box contained at least a few real standouts and we are excited to see how they perform at auction.” Richard Winterton

Highlights include The Amazing Spider-Man issues 31 with the first appearance of Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn, 41 with the first appearance of The Rhino, 42 with the first full appearance of Mary Jane Watson, 46 with the debut of The Shocker, and 50 which saw Kingpin introduced – with the latter likely to fetch around £150 on its own. with the first appearance of the Kingpin – the latter could fetch in excess of £150 on its own.

Other rarities include a copy of the Silver Surfer number 4 from 1969.

A number of the comics will be sold separately while others are grouped together.

The full catalogue can be viewed online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.