A Lichfield care home resident has been keeping herself busy by knitting hats for newborn babies.

Florence Drage, 96, has been creating the items for the delivery and maternity ward at Queen’s Hospital in Burton.

Staff from The Spires took along to the ward to deliver the knitwear in person.

She said:

“I have always loved knitting – I learnt from my mother when she knitted for the troops in World War Two. “I also knitted for my own children so it was lovely that I could put my skills to good use.” Florence

A spokesperson for The Spires said:

“We are all very proud of Florence. She has been working very hard knitting these hats for the new arrivals at Queen’s Hospital. “It was lovely to be able to take Florence to hand deliver her knitted goods.” The Spires spokesperson