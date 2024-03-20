Lichfield City kept themselves firmly in the title hunt with a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Casuals.

Table-topping Congleton Town beat Uttoxeter Town 2-0 meaning the gap stays at three points with Ivor Green’s men still having a game in hand.

Both sides traded early efforts off target with Jack Edwards sending City’s first chance of note wide.

Keeper Paul Hathaway had to be alert to prevent Casuals from taking the lead when he tipped over after a quick break.

And the City stopper would play his part in the opener as his clearance was flicked on by Demitri Brown for Edwards to slot home after 25 minutes.

The goalscorer went close to doubling his tally when a free kick went wide.

Lichfield did stretch their advantage five minutes before half time though when Dan Smith found Joe Haines who powered home through a crowded box.

Casuals almost pulled one back before the break when a shot hit the woodwork – and there was still time for City to carve out another chance before the interval as Brown again found Edwards, but this time home keeper Stan Amos denied him.

Lichfield went close early in the second period as Luke Childs crossed for Brown but he could only steer the ball wide of the target.

The home side got themselves back in the game on 72 minutes when City failed to clear their lines and Star Mayemba netted.

Hathaway saved well as Casuals went in search of a leveller – with the home side then sending a free kick over the bar.

Lichfield saw their numbers reduced late on when Smith was sent to the sin bin, but they hung to claim another valuable three points.