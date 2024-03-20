The Mayor of Lichfield has praised the work of a local news provider.

Cllr Ann Hughes highlighted the work of Lichfield Live and the new Lichfield and Burntwood Independent newspaper at a recent meeting of Lichfield City Council.

It comes after community interest company behind the website launched its first ever fortnightly edition of the publication earlier this month.

Cllr Hughes said:

“At the meeting, Cllr Hugh Ashton asked me as Mayor to congratulate you on behalf of the city council on the production of a print edition – I was very glad to do so. “Lichfield Live performs an invaluable service informing residents, publicising events and facilitating democratic debate and action. “We know that many people prefer to read the news in print rather than online and we wish you all the very best with the printed paper.” Cllr Ann Hughes

The next edition of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent is due out tomorrow (21st March).