Plans for a swimming pool building at a property near Lichfield to be converted into a residential annexe have been approved.

The development at Williford Farm on Stockford Lane in Whittington Hurst will allow the creation of a new one-bedroom unit.

A planning statement said the change of use was now required by the owners.

“Family needs that are fuelling this application are either for the applicant’s son who lives at home who would greatly benefit from having his own space, but is struggling to get on the property ladder, or for the applicant’s parents as they need to address future housing and care due to age and ill health.” Planning statement

Although planning permission had been approved for the pool in 2021, the project had stalled. The report explained:

“The pool building was never used as the applicants only went as far as making it waterproof and secure. “They are currently using it as a garage for storage of a car, mowers and a caravan.” Planning statement

