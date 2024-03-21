Staff and students at a Lichfield care home have helped raise money for Comic Relief.

A pyjama day and bake sale were held at The Spires to support the national event.

Residents and staff also donned red noses to mark the event.

Emily Randall, activity co-ordinator at the home, said:

“Taking part in Red Nose Day has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home got involved. It’s for such an important cause. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.” Emily Randall