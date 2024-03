Members of a Burntwood community group are hosting a seed swap and open garden event.

It will take place at St Anne’s Church between 10am and midday on 6th April.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Be A Friend said:

“Whether you are an avid gardener or a novice with one packet of seeds or 100. “Refreshments will be available. Come for a walk around and meet the team.” Burntwood Be A Friend spokesperson