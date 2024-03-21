Members of Lichfield Running Club have raced to the Burton District Cross Country League championship.

Victory in the final race at Sinai Park earlier this month saw the athletes claim the crown.

The season saw them finish second or third in the first five races to take top spot early on before beating off competition from 19 other teams with the win in the final race sealing the title.

Lichfield Running Club hosts events throughout the week, with the main club night taking place at 7pm on Wednesdays at King Edward VI School.

For more details visit lichfield-running-club.co.uk.