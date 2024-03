A female community voice choir is seeking new members.

Kaleidoscope hosts weekly rehearsals from 7.45pm to 9.45pm on Wednesdays at Thomas Spencer Hall.

A spokesperson said:

“There is no requirement to be able to read music, no auditions and all abilities are welcome.

“We sing a variety of music, including classical pieces, songs from musicals, original arrangements and pop classics.”

Kaleidoscope spokesperson