Lichfield’s MP has been re-elected as the chairman of the Waterways All Party Parliamentary Group.

The decision to keep Sir Michael Fabricant in the post was made yesterday (20th March).

The Conservative MP said:

“The group considers all the aspects of our canals and navigable rivers. With the Lichfield Canal being restored nearby, I am humbled to be re-elected chairman of this important group. “Following the AGM, MPs and Peers discussed canals and rural tourism, with speakers from the Broads National Park in East Anglia and the Canal and River Trust. “After considering the work they do, I reported that the Canal and River Trust are now finally speaking to the right people in government and supplying the information the civil servants need. “I stressed that we now all need to get behind the trust to press for increased funding for the maintenance of our canals and towpaths.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Sir Michael said he also used the meeting as a chance to highlight concerns about the state of the canal towpath between Fradley and Fradley Junction.

“The Canal and River Trust representative was are aware of the issue and believe that it is only temporary and will dry out in the coming months. “I will continue to monitor the situation though and I am aware that local councils also know of this problem. “I have often walked that length of towpath so understand the urgent need for it to be passable.” Sir Michael Fabricant