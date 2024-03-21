The withdrawal of a planning application does not mean padel tennis will not be coming to Beacon Park, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The proposals for floodlit courts on land alongside the Shaw Lane car park had drawn criticism from councillors and local community groups.

The pushback saw the planning application for the scheme withdrawn as a result.

But a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council has now confirmed a new “less sensitive” site within Beacon Park will be sought for the development.

“The council has reflected on the planning application responses and comments received to date, and the concern raised by some over the proposed location of the new activity and its proximity to some of the important history and heritage of Beacon Park. “We have decided to change the location of the activity, to another part of the park and that change necessitated a withdrawal of the existing live application. “Padel tennis will still be brought to Beacon Park, but in a less sensitive location.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Cllr Russ Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, had been among those to question the proposed location of the facility.

He told Lichfield Live:

“I welcome the decision of the council’s cabinet to abandon their plans. “A combination of Labour and Liberal Democrats working with local residents and the Friends of Historic parks have forced them to withdraw the planning permission. “Although I welcome investment in sports and leisure facilities across the district it should not be at the expense of our green spaces.” Cllr Russ Bragger