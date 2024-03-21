Plans to build a new primary school in Lichfield as part of a major investment in facilities across Staffordshire have been given the green light.

More than £56million will be spent on construction of new sites and maintenance of existing ones across the county.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has backed the proposals which will also include helping to introduce measures such as solar panels and air-source heat pumps to help combat high energy prices.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Maintaining our schools and creating an environment that encourages learning is crucial for our children to thrive. “This year, we’re investing nearly £57million in Staffordshire schools for upkeep and improvements, with £14million of this used to improve existing provision for pupils with SEND. “The funds will also be used to make schools more energy-efficient, directly contributing to the county council’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. “Some of this funding will also be used to deliver new school places and improve existing provision in schools for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). “This is to ensure children and young people, irrespective of background, can access a good education that enables them to fulfil their potential.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council