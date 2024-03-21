The second edition of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent newspaper has been published.

The fortnightly publication is currently being distributed to locations across the district for readers to pick up a copy.

Editor Ross Hawkes said:

“We had great feedback from our first edition, so it’s been really exciting to get the second one out and about to our brilliant community locations who have agreed to stock it. “However, we are still in a pilot phase with a trial circulation so we can’t guarantee that they’ll hang around in all locations for long. Because of this, we would encourage people to pass on their paper so as many residents as possible who want to read one can do. “We’ve been really fortunate to have so much support, both in terms of readers and advertisers, but we are still very much in a pilot phase so we are keen to continue hearing feedback on what we are doing in print as well as online so we can make informed decisions on the future of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent.” Ross Hawkes

The list of locations where people can pick up a copy is:

Arthur Price – Lichfield

Tippers – Lichfield

The Plant Plot – Lichfield

Curborough Community Centre – Lichfield

Morrisons – Lichfield

Waitrose – Lichfield

The Hub at St Marys – Lichfield

Tesco Extra – Lichfield

Thyme Kitchen @ Curborough – Lichfield

Co-op, Morley Road – Burntwood

Grangemoor WMC – Burntwood

BBAF Community Store, Sankey’s Corner – Burntwood

Burntwood Town Council (Old Mining College) – Burntwood

Haywood’s Blinds – Burntwood

Morrisons – Burntwood

Chasetown FC – Burntwood

Co-op, Swan Island – Burntwood

Burntwood Memorial Hall – Burntwood

Spark – Burntwood

Woodhouse Farm and Garden – Whittington

Main Street Cafe – Whittington

John’s Newsagents – Armitage

Dobbies – Shenstone

The Swan at Stonnall – Stonnall

The next edition will be due out on 4th April – businesses interesting in advertising can contact [email protected].