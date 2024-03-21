The second edition of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent newspaper has been published.
The fortnightly publication is currently being distributed to locations across the district for readers to pick up a copy.
Editor Ross Hawkes said:
“We had great feedback from our first edition, so it’s been really exciting to get the second one out and about to our brilliant community locations who have agreed to stock it.
“However, we are still in a pilot phase with a trial circulation so we can’t guarantee that they’ll hang around in all locations for long. Because of this, we would encourage people to pass on their paper so as many residents as possible who want to read one can do.
“We’ve been really fortunate to have so much support, both in terms of readers and advertisers, but we are still very much in a pilot phase so we are keen to continue hearing feedback on what we are doing in print as well as online so we can make informed decisions on the future of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent.”Ross Hawkes
The list of locations where people can pick up a copy is:
- Arthur Price – Lichfield
- Tippers – Lichfield
- The Plant Plot – Lichfield
- Curborough Community Centre – Lichfield
- Morrisons – Lichfield
- Waitrose – Lichfield
- The Hub at St Marys – Lichfield
- Tesco Extra – Lichfield
- Thyme Kitchen @ Curborough – Lichfield
- Co-op, Morley Road – Burntwood
- Grangemoor WMC – Burntwood
- BBAF Community Store, Sankey’s Corner – Burntwood
- Burntwood Town Council (Old Mining College) – Burntwood
- Haywood’s Blinds – Burntwood
- Morrisons – Burntwood
- Chasetown FC – Burntwood
- Co-op, Swan Island – Burntwood
- Burntwood Memorial Hall – Burntwood
- Spark – Burntwood
- Woodhouse Farm and Garden – Whittington
- Main Street Cafe – Whittington
- John’s Newsagents – Armitage
- Dobbies – Shenstone
- The Swan at Stonnall – Stonnall
The next edition will be due out on 4th April – businesses interesting in advertising can contact [email protected].