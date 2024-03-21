A junior football team in Burntwood are celebrating after claiming a county title.

Burntwood Dragons beat Four Oaks to life the Staffordshire Youth Under 15’s Sunday Cup.

The result is the third county trophy the Dragons have won in as many years.

An intense first half of football saw both sides exchange efforts, but it was Four Oaks who had the upper hand early on.

However, a resolute defensive effort from Burntwood saw the scoreline remain goalless at the break.

A disallowed goal for offside, a superb one-on-one save from the Burntwood keeper and continued defensive resilience saw the Dragons keep a foothold in the game after the interval – before they fired home a 68th minute winner.

Burntwood manager, Andy Payne, was delighted by his side’s performance:

“The game was played at a frantic pace from the start. “We knew it would be a mammoth task to dominate the ball against quality opposition, but we took our chance to score and ran out deserved winners. “We are the third Dragons team to win the county cup in three years, which speaks volumes about the club right now. “We try not to measure our success solely through accolades, however winning this trophy will live in our memories forever.” Andy Payne