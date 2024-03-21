Members of Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre are returning to the stage next month.

They will perform Les Miserables School Edition at Lichfield Cathedral from 9th to 13th April.

The show will be led by director Julie Mallaband, musical director Oliver Rowe and choreographer Jemma Tiso-Johnson, with the cast made up of young performers aged between 11 and 18.

Julie said:

“This show is a powerful reminder of the importance of hope and the strength found in community. “It’s a privilege to work with such a dedicated group of young performers and to bring this story to the stage at Lichfield Cathedral.” Julie Mallaband

Tickets for the show are available online, with proceeds helping to support the future of arts provision for young people in the area.

Musical director Oliver said:

“Music has the power to move and inspire. With Les Miserables we aim to not just entertain, but also to make a lasting impact on our audience and performers alike. “This show is a celebration of what young people can achieve with passion and dedication.” Julie Mallaband