Funding that could be used to reopen a railway line linking Lichfield and Burton has been made available, the Transport Secretary has said.

Mark Harper told the House of Commons that the cancellation of Phase 2 of HS2 had freed up cash which could be allocated to extending the Cross City Line to serve the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas.

It came after Lichfield MP Sir Michael Fabricant raised the issue in a debate.

The Conservative MP said:

“The extension of the Birmingham to Lichfield Cross City Line goes all the way to Burton and passes the National Memorial Arboretum. At the moment, it’s only used for freight, and I was told four years ago that the cost of upgrading it for passenger traffic would only be about £10million, which is nothing in the great scheme of things. “So when can we see this line being completed and people being able to go to the National Memorial Arboretum – of which there are half a million visitors a year – by rail instead of always having to go by road?” Sir Michael Fabricant

The Secretary of State, Mark Harper replied:

“It’s for local authorities to promote schemes for transport in their area – however, I’m pleased to tell him that following our decision to cancel the second phase of HS2, we have now been able to make significant funds available to his local authority, Staffordshire County Council, which is going to get just under £260million from the Local Transport Fund. “So I urge my Hon Friend to talk to them to see if they can fund the very modest bid that he has just made for this scheme.” Mark Harper

Members of the Lichfield Rail Promotion Group have also recently called for work to be carried out to bring the line into use for passenger services.

Sir Michael said he now hoped the county council would push ahead with the project.

“Both the Chief Executive of the National Memorial Arboretum Philippa Rawlinson and I see the value of this scheme to the economy of Staffordshire and particularly to people living in Lichfield, Alrewas, and eventually Barton-under-Needwood where a train halt could also be made available. “It will provide a national rail link to the arboretum for the hundreds of thousands of veterans who visit from all over the country. “As Mark Harper suggested, I will be urging the leader of Staffordshire County Council, Cllr Alan White, and his cabinet to carefully consider this proposal in detail and use some of the Local Transport Fund to make this scheme a reality. “I will be sending the county council the detailed plans drawn up by the West Midlands Rail Executive for this exciting new railway service. “I hope it will now finally go ahead.” Sir Michael Fabricant