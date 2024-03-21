A local woman is taking on a marathon challenge to raise awareness of the risks of heart attacks.

Sarah McCay Tams from Barton-under-Needwood will take on the London Marathon later this year.

The 49-year-old’s run will come less than a year after she suffered a heart attack.

She told Lichfield Live:

“One day last August I woke up feeling funny. I had a very busy day ahead of me and I already felt stressed about how I was going to fit it all in. “As I made the bed, I started to get a tight pain across my breastplate and collarbone. It was not painful enough to stop me from tidying though. “But then came the shooting pains down my right arm. Again, not excruciating. But something told me this wasn’t right. “I told my husband Rob how I felt and he told me to dial 111. An hour later I was in an ambulance heading to A&E with a suspected heart attack. “I had to stay in the cardio ward – not an experience I ever want to repeat.” Sarah McCay Tams

Heart Research UK say that women are less likely to recognise the symptoms of a heart attack than men.

Sarah said:

“Little known, is that women experience heart attacks differently to men and our symptoms often go unnoticed. “I could easily have dismissed mine, so I am running the London Marathon for Heart Research UK to help raise awareness as well as funds.” Sarah McCay Tams

Sarah said that her heart attack had led to changes in her own life.

“The heart attack was confirmed and, as there were no lifestyle factors for me to change as I was only 49, a non-smoker and not overweight, I was told I needed to ‘slow down’ and that stress was likely the main factor. “I listened and immediately requested a drop in hours at work. I now work only three days a week. It feels like the right balance for me.” Sarah McCay Tams

People can donate to Sarah’s fundraising London Marathon run online.