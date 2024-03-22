Campaigners are calling on people to choose plant-based options after a protest outside a Burntwood abattoir.

Members of Staffordshire branch of Animal Save gathered outside the Ironstone Road site earlier this week as part of a day vigils at locations around the globe.

The organisation said the action helped to highlight issues around animals in the food system and promote the benefits of plant-based alternatives.

Andrew Garner, from Staffordshire Animal Save, said: “Bearing witness to animals at the gates of a slaughterhouse is a life-changing transformative experience.

“Witnessing the terror and fear of sheep and male cow calves as they arrive makes fighting for their freedom your top priority. “Everyone should attend an animal vigil to face the reality of our food choices. “The number of animals being exploited and killed so their body parts can be eaten is so massive it is hard to comprehend. “Each and every one of those individuals feels pain, fear, trauma and a complex array of emotions just like we do. “We are asking people to make a compassionate choice and be vegan to spare animals the torment of life on a farm and the horror of the slaughterhouse.” Andrew Garner