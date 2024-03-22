Local community groups and charities are being invited to apply for help to transform indoor or outdoor green spaces.

Dobbies garden centre in Shenstone has launched the scheme which sees winning organisations given tools, products and plants to restore or create gardening projects.

Successful groups will also be given support throughout the year to keep their plants blooming.

Nick Anderson, the company’s operations director, said:

“There are so many brilliant community groups near our Shenstone store – from schools and nurseries, to in bloom groups and charities, and even local sports teams. “Our store colleagues are ready to take on a fresh challenge for this year and we want to hear from groups in Shenstone who would benefit from our support. “If anyone knows of a community group that has a garden living project in need of our help, please encourage them to enter.” Nick Anderson

Eligible organisations must be located within 20 miles of the Shenstone store.

Nominations close on 8th April. For more details visit the Dobbies Community Gardens website.