A developer has donated £1,500 to an organisation working to support voluntary groups across Staffordshire.

Barratt Homes handed over the money to the Staffordshire Council of Voluntary Youth Services (SCVYS).

The organisation is a partner of Staffordshire County Council and helps assist groups working with children, young people and families.

Phil Pusey, chief executive at SCVYS, said:

“The impact of our work has seen a growth in membership from 14 founding members in 1982 to a current network of over 200 voluntary organisations. Members work with over 40,000 children and young people through more than 900 regular delivery sessions.

“This work requires the commitment of over 9,000 volunteers, many of which are young people themselves, and almost 900 paid employees, mostly in the larger member organisations.

“Running an organisation in your spare time can be time consuming. SCVYS is there to make this a bit easier so that volunteers and staff members can focus more of their time on the direct support of local children, young people and families.”

Phil Pusey