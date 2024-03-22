A Lichfield businessman has raised £12,000 for charity after completing a desert driving challenge.

Andy Johnson, owner of Fix Auto Lichfield, took part in the 3,000km Panda Raid across the Moroccan desert.

The money raised will be donated to the Carter the Brave group which fundraises for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Andy and co-driver Sam Randon finished 61st of 406 cars in the all-terrain race in the classic Fiat Panda vehicle – and the pair say they are all ready to take part in the event again next year.

He said:

“Nothing can prepare you for the Panda Raid – I was told that before we left and it was so true. “We drove for more than ten hours a day for six days straight. Every hour of every day we faced tests and obstacles like no other. “We had to follow a 1,000-page route plan and every kilometre was measured to the nearest metre – we were then penalised whenever we went wrong or if we failed a challenge. “There were plenty of laughs along the way – and a few tears. “It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life and I am so glad to have taken part. It really was life-changing and I can’t wait until next year where we’ll be giving it another shot.” Andy Johnson

The event begin in Almeria with a ferry crossing to Nador in Morocco. From there the route took the drivers through various African regions that included some of the most unhospitable driving conditions on the planet. The finish line was north of Casablanca.

Andy said:

“I’ve never tried to raise money for anything before so to receive the level of support and good wishes from those who have been so kind and generous has been extremely humbling and I can’t thank them enough.”

People can still donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carterthebrave.