A Lichfield school has appointed a new headteacher.

Catherine Forster will take up the role at King Edward VI School in September.

The appointment follows the decision of current head Jane Rutherford to step down at the end of the academic year.

In a letter to parents, chair of governors Helen Coulthard said:

“The recruitment process was rigorous and thorough. Our decision at the end of the process was unanimous. “Mrs Forster’s passion for King Edward VI School shone through and we are all looking forward to working with her in September, building on her long experience here as a deputy head and co-headteacher.” Helen Coulthard