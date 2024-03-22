The manager of Chasetown’s new women’s team says she is looking forward to writing her name in the history of the club.

Jo Sheerin has been appointed to lead the side, which will take to the field next season.

The former Walsall Wood and Lichfield City representative said she was looking forward to the challenge of helping the club continue to grow.

“Women’s football is finally getting the spotlight it has deserved for so long. “Having spoken in length with Chasetown’s CEO Richard Lam and youth section chairman Anthony Fawcett, they are in agreement that they want to showcase women’s football at the club and provide a clear pathway for the existing girls teams at the club.” “I now get to write my name permanently in the history of this club and lead a ladies team into the women’s league structure and strive for success. “With the excellent support of the club and sponsors I have received so far, I will do everything in my power to ensure that can happen.” Jo Sheerin

The decision to introduce an adult women’s team marks the latest expansion for Chasetown having also seen the introduction of a new artificial pitch and other ground improvements.

Club chairman Steve Jones said:

“We are thrilled to launch our new ladies team and welcome Jo as the manager. “This represents a significant step forward for our club as we strive to be more inclusive and diverse. “We believe that by providing opportunities for female players to showcase their talent, we can inspire the next generation of footballers in our community and beyond.” Steve Jones

Trials for the new ladies team will be held over the summer as the side prepare to enter the league next season.