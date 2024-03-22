A business is celebrating 25 years of its headquarters in Fradley.

Florette currently employs 377 staff at the site from where it masterminds sales of more than 17million packs of salad each year.

To mark the milestone, the company hosted a celebration for office and factory staff at Florette House on Wood End Lane.

Awards were handed out to long serving members at the event.

Site manager Chris Hynes said:

“From the network of local farms supplying our produce to those working at the site, people are at the heart of our business. “The celebration not only recognises a milestone for the company, but also congratulates and recognises the dedication of dozens of colleagues who are celebrating over two decades of service and have shaped Florette into the business you see today. “We’re looking forward to what the next 25 years will bring.” Chris Hynes