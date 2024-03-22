Lichfield City will look to continue their promotion push as they head to Tividale this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men go into the game second in the Midland Football League Premier Division, just three points behind leaders Congleton Town with one game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Once again, the visitors will have the chance to top the table with a win if the league leaders also lose out in their away clash against Romulus tomorrow (23rd March).

The hosts posed a serious test to Lichfield in the reverse fixture, despite City wrapping up all three points with a 2-0 win.

Since then, Tividale’s form has further declined, seeing them fall to 17th in the table, just one spot off the bottom.

Meanwhile the visitors will be hoping to rack up their fifth league win in as many games, after goals from Jack Edwards and Joe Haines fired Lichfield to a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Casuals last time out.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.